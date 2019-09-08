Creepy Cool Halloween Decorations to Die For

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to be spooky. Pumpkin spice everything has arrived, the kids are back in school, and we can start prepping for one of our absolute favorite holidays: Halloween! We'll be bringing you all sorts of costume ideas as we get closer to All Hallows' Eve, but first, we want to talk home decorations.

Whether you're party planning or just love to give your house a seasonal costume too, we've scared up all sorts of delightfully frightful decor. Some are eerie and elegant, some are creepy vintage finds, but all of them scream creepy cool Halloween.

Happy haunting!

Read

Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here! 16 Products to Fall For

Black Resin Wings Bowl

A boo-tiful way to serve (trick-or-) treats to your guests.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$12
$8 Michaels
Fortune Teller Eye Welcome Wall Sign

Chilling and retro, this sign checks all the spooky boxes.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$22
$15 Michaels
Gold No Evil Skull Decor Set of 3

Bony hands cover each skull's eyes, ears or mouth as a haunting reminder to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$21 World Market
15.3-Inch Black Ornate Candelabra

Like something straight outta the Haunted Mansion, this candelabra will give any room a ghoulish glow. Make sure to use bleeding candles for maximium effect.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$40
$28 Michaels
Tarot Card Tall Mugs Set of 4

Each mug has a two-sided depiction of a specific Major Arcana card: the World, the Sun, the Moon and Death. These mysterious mugs are ideal for serving up your favorite festive beverages, be it witch's brew or hot cider.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$32 World Market
Los Muertos Ceramic Candy Bowl

Featuring four exquisitely painted calaveras, this bowl will add Day of the Dead festiveness to any party.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$20 World Market
10-Inch Test Tube Set With Wooden Stand

Are you a mad scientist or bartender? Only your guests will know for sure when they drink your potent-potion shots from these test tubes.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$15
$11 Michaels
Welcome Scaredy Cats Tabletop Sign

Calling back to Halloweens of yore, this spooky sign is creepy in all the right ways.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$32
$22 Michaels
EEK LED Marquee

Looking to add a little glitz to your Halloween game? Look no further.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$82 Michaels
5-Inch Glass Beaker

We use these beakers as wine glasses at our Halloween parties. They're now on sale, so stock up!

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$7
$5 Michaels
Resin Hand Tabletop Accent

Bonus: You can use this as a ring holder or jewelry stand in the off-season.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$15
$11 Michaels
Vintage Halloween Lanterns Set of 2

These frightening lanterns will make sure your Halloween is lit—literally.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$30 World Market
Newsprint Skull Wall Accent

So striking, you might choose to leave it up year-round.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$20
$14 Michaels
8.5-Inch Bat Hourglass

Every good witch or wizard needs a fa-boo-lous hourglass, and the bat motif makes this one extra sinister.

E-Comm: Creepy Cool Halloween Decor
$22
$16 Michaels
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Halloween , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.