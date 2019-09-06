Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead's life on the coast just got even sweeter.
The Flip or Flop star has welcomed her first child into the world with husband Ant Anstead.
"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she announced on Instagram. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning - 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long."
Today's baby announcement comes after Christina shared with fans that she was going to have a scheduled C-section after her last birthing experience was a challenge.
"I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with [my son] Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again," she shared on Instagram. "Based on ultrasound measurements, we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take."
According to the Christina on the Coast star, the nursery has been ready to go and her older kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are back in school. And when she was only one week away from giving birth, Christina made it clear that she was ready to go.
"I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable," she admitted. "I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man."
Throughout her pregnancy journey, Christina has had the support of her hubby. Whether planning date nights for his wife or attending her baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort, Ant hasn't missed any milestones.
And although Christina admitted her first trimester was "brutal" with exhaustion, food aversions and more, the HGTV star remained more than excited to expand her family with Ant.
"He's very grounded," Christina previously told E! News. "As he entered my world, there's so many false stories spinning out there and he's never said one word to me about any of it. He always just says, 'You're an amazing person. You're an amazing mom. You're an amazing girlfriend.' He's so positive with me that he's just really lifted me up in so many ways."
Congratulations to the couple on their new arrival!