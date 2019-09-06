In New Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Trailer, "Orange Is the New Grey"

Ladies and gentlmen, there is finally a trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 16. And it is good.

The trailer starts with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in an orange vest, picking up trash by the side of the road as part of the community service she's apparently been assigned in the wake of that insurance fraud she committed last season.

We then see Bailey (Chandra Wilson) announce that Meredith, Alex (Justin Chambers), and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) have all been fired due to criminal activity, and Owen (Kevin McKidd), Teddy (Kim Raver) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are all just about as shocked as anybody else.

But then, we return to the woods to discover that Jackson's (Jesse Williams) fate might be more dire than we thought.

"Is he alive?" is just not a question we'd like anyone to be asking as they peer down a ravine with a flashlight, ya know?