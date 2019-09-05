What Kristen Found “Offensive” About The Bachelor Australia

From the second she stepped into The Bachelor Australia mansion, Kristen Czyszek was known for one thing: her passion for China.

In her contestant bio, the China researcher joked that she was the "China girl" to her friends, and her portrayal in the Ten series lived up to that label.

But, as Kristen told E! News after her Thursday elimination, she definitely talked about other things during her time in the house.

"It was quite a shock to the system, especially watching that first episode, because [living in China] is quite a small part of my personality. It was just the most recent experience I had," she said. "You didn't really get to see my love story or any conversations with Matt. It was a little bit difficult watching it back knowing that it wasn't a true reflection of my experience. But that's reality TV."

One thing Kristen did find "kind of concerning" about her time on the show was the bamboo flute-style music often played when she appeared on screen.

"They put it there for comedic effect and didn't really look any further beyond that. I think in the future, they'll be more mindful," she said of the music choice. "The reality of the situation is it is offensive, and I don't think they'll be doing that again."