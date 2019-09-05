Denise Richards Claims Charlie Sheen Owes $450,000 in Child Support

Denise Richards has found herself in another legal situation with her ex.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims Charlie Sheen owes her almost a half a million dollars in child support. He denies the accusations.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Denise alleges that her ex-husband "has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children."

"During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016, he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use," the court documents also state.

E! News has reached out to Charlie and Denise's attorneys for additional comment.

"D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction. My day in court is painfully overdue," Charlie told The Blast in response to the legal docs. "She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail."