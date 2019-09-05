Hilary Duff Is the Latest Celebrity to Launch New Makeup

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Hilary Duff has something new up her sleeve.
The Younger and Lizzie McGuire star is now dipping her toes into the beauty space with her own Nudestix capsule collection, WWD reported. According to the website, the collaboration officially launches on Sept. 10, just in time to use the star's fall-inspired color palette.
"The colors were a nod to the fall. There are a lot of pink and ethereal tones in there. I'm a California girl and everything is like, bronze-y and golden, and I'm sick of that," Duff told WWD. "I want my sweater and I want pearlized tones."
Dubbed the Daydreamer Palette, the actress' collaboration consists of a blush, highlighter, three eye colors and a balm fit for both lip and cheek. While the actress is an investor in the beauty brand, Duff pitched herself to the company for the collection, she told WWD.
Plus, the project brought the makeup enthusiast closer to an aspiration. "I've always dreamed of doing [my own beauty line], and I just don't have enough time," she told WWD. "Between both coasts and I have two kids and I have my hands in a lot of different pots, and the market's really saturated. I don't really know exactly where I would fit in right now."
It is a great time for makeup fans as they now have a variety of celebrity beauty brands to shop. Check out E!'s gallery below for some more star-studded makeup lines.
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star announced her new beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019.
Simone Comi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock
Rihanna
The music and fashion star made waves when she came out with her Fenty Beauty products in 2017.
Randy Holmes via Getty Images
Lady Gaga
The trendsetting triple threat most recently started her own beauty brand, Haus Laboratories.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Target
Jessica Alba
The Honest Company mogul launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore
The Golden Globe-winning actress began her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013.
Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty
Kylie Jenner
The recently proclaimed youngest self-made billionaire has been running Kylie Cosmetics since 2015.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture
Kim Kardashian
The reality star has been behind KKW Beauty since 2017.
