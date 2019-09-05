Roots x Shawn Mendes: Meet Your New Fave Athleisure Wear

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 12:24 PM

Shawn Mendes x Roots

Roots/Getty Images

We all want to cuddle up with Shawn Mendes. But since that's not quite a reality for most of us, he's given us the next best thing: cuddly athleisure wear! The Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection launched today, and it's everything you dreamed it would be. The collab is filled with cozy sweatshirts and joggers, soft tees, even a sleeveless hoodie and a stylish awards jacket.

Check out our fave pieces below, but hurry—we can almost guarantee this collab will sell out fast!

Roots x Shawn Mendes Womens Sleeveless Hoodie

This is a perfect summer to fall piece and will be great for layering come winter.

$78 Roots
Roots x Shawn Mendes Womens Black T- Shirt

Is there anything better than a soft cotton tee? Also available in gray.

$48 Roots
Roots x Shawn Mendes Womens Kanga Hoodie

Custom-made for cuddling, no? Also available in black.

$128 Roots
Roots x Shawn Mendes Womens Awards Jacket

Get in on the windbreaker trend with a jacket created by Shawn himself.

$178 Roots
Roots x Shawn Mendes Womens Capri

These capri joggers will take you everywhere in comfort.

$78 Roots

See the entire Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection on the Roots site.

