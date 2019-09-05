Roots x Shawn Mendes: Meet Your New Fave Athleisure Wear

Roots/Getty Images
Thu., Sep. 5, 2019
We all want to cuddle up with Shawn Mendes. But since that's not quite a reality for most of us, he's given us the next best thing: cuddly athleisure wear! The Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection launched today, and it's everything you dreamed it would be. The collab is filled with cozy sweatshirts and joggers, soft tees, even a sleeveless hoodie and a stylish awards jacket.
Check out our fave pieces below, but hurry—we can almost guarantee this collab will sell out fast!
This is a perfect summer to fall piece and will be great for layering come winter.
Is there anything better than a soft cotton tee? Also available in gray.
Custom-made for cuddling, no? Also available in black.
Get in on the windbreaker trend with a jacket created by Shawn himself.
These capri joggers will take you everywhere in comfort.
See the entire Roots x Shawn Mendes capsule collection on the Roots site.
