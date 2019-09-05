Scarlett Johansson Slammed by Dylan Farrow for Defending Woody Allen

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 11:15 AM
After Scarlett Johansson made headlines for standing by Woody Allen during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan Farrow took to Twitter to send a message to the actress.
"Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who 'maintain their innocence' without question," Farrow wrote in response to The Los Angeles Times' tweeted coverage of the interview. "Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."
She then added, "And my apologies in advance for disrupting her Google Alerts again."
Farrow has accused Allen of sexually abusing her when she was a child. The director, who is Farrow's adoptive father, has denied these allegations and has never been charged.
During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson—who worked with Allen on Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona—was asked how she felt about him.
"I love Woody," she replied after taking a pause. "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."
She then said she sees Allen whenever she can and claims she's "had a lot of conversations with him about it."
"I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me," she continued. "He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.
The interviewer also asked Johansson if her stance felt fraught to express today.
"It's hard because it's a time where people are very fired up, and understandably," she said. "Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so. It's an intense time."
Zoe McConnell for The Hollywood Reporter
In addition to talking about Allen, Johansson discussed Time's Up—a movement she has supported since its early days.
"It was almost like you found something you didn't even realize you needed," she said in regards to conversations she's had with colleagues. "It was when I first understood what the word 'triggering' actually meant. Now it's part of the zeitgeist, but it was like, 'Oh. Oh, the thing I'm feeling. That's what triggering means.' I didn't know. Suddenly, you didn't have to take it anymore."
Johansson has yet to comment on the response to her interview.
