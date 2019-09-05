Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster's Romance Has Officially Been Confirmed

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 7:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, Mikey Foster

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

It's true! 

After a month of romance speculation surrounding Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster, the songstress' brother Frankie Grande has set the record straight. 

Appearing at The Game Changers premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Frankie dished to reporters about a recent "double date" he went on with his sister and Foster, according to Us Weekly

"It was really fun," Frankie said, according to the magazine. "Game night! Board games! So fun."

Plus, it sounds like the Social House singer already has Frankie's stamp of approval. "I love Mikey. I think he's a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring," he reportedly said at the event. "He's a great guy."

Watch

Ariana Grande Explains Frivolous Relationship With Pete Davidson

The two performers first sparked chatter of a possible romance after collaborating on "Boyfriend" and its music video, both released in August. The pair raised eyebrows with their music video makeout session and seemed to get a little flirty in behind-the-scenes footage

According to a source, that same month, they sat next to each other at a surprise birthday party the songstress hosted for her bodyguard after their performance at the Lollapalooza music festival. 

Ariana Grande, Mikey Foster

Twitter/Youtube

While the Grammy winner is currently abroad on her Sweetener World Tour, she's not far from Foster as Social House is an opening act. 

Romance on the road? Sounds like the perfect next album inspiration. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.