Hilary Duff Warns Watching Lizzie McGuire Date Someone Other Than Gordo Will Hurt

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 5:09 AM
Lizzie and Gordo forever? It doesn't look that way.
Hilary Duff dishes on the Lizzie McGuire sequel series—and where the characters stand—in a new interview with Vulture.
It's been more than 15 years since fans last saw Duff play the classic teen. Now, Lizzie is in her 30s and apprenticing for an interior designer in New York. However, she's reportedly "forced out" of New York and returns to Los Angeles to figure things out. She's also engaged—but not to Adam Lamberg's character.
While some viewers may be heartbroken by the news, Duff doesn't feel the same way.
"You know what, I don't know if I was as devastated by that," she tells Vulture.
In fact, she says the BFFs not ending up together is "what was so good."
"It's that one person that you're like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You're always kind of wondering," she explains. "We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it'll continue to hurt. I really hope he's going to be involved. We've been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it's so important for him to be there for part of it."
Duff doesn't reveal if her character's fellow BFF Miranda (played by Lalaine) will make a cameo. But for now, she's just excited to play Lizzie once again.
Robert Mora/Getty Images
"Finally being in my 30s, it felt like a good time to revisit her," she says. "It's a complicated stage. That's what people loved about Lizzie so much—that phase of becoming a teenager. It's such a complicated but fun part of time to navigate. She was everyone's best friend. She was faced with every challenge that was relatable. Now, I think stepping into the role as a 30-year-old trying to navigate life is equally interesting. Or more specifically, waking up on your 30th birthday and thinking, This isn't how I planned this to look, what do I do now? That's an interesting story to me, and that's a good journey I want to go on with everyone again who was there for her preteen years.
While the sequel series doesn't have a premiere date, the show will debut on Disney+.
To read Duff's full interview, head on over to Vulture.
