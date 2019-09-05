Princess Charlotte Is the Most Confident Student on Her First Day of School

Aaron Chown/PA Wire
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 3:47 AM
Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Princess Charlotte has officially kicked off her first day of school and nothing has ever been so royally adorable.
On Thursday morning, the 4-year-old arrived at Thomas's Battersea in London with her family at around 8:20 local time. While she entered the schoolyard, she clutched mom Kate Middleton's hand and big brother Prince George walked alongside dad Prince William. Both royal kids were dressed in their required school uniforms. For Charlotte, that was navy skirt and matching cardigan with the school's logo on it, white socks and black Mary Janes. Meanwhile, George looked dapper in a similar sweater, blue Bermuda shorts, blue blue socks and black shoes.
Though originally a bit apprehensive, Charlotte e confidentially approached the head of the Lower School Helen Haslem and shook her hand. (George is an old pro at first days as he's been attending the school since 2017.) Proud parents Will and Kate, clutching their backpacks, couldn't help but smile at their grown up kids. Their cheeky daughter then flipped her ponytail and gave a wave to photographers before heading inside.
The moment was especially exciting because Kate was there to witness it. After all, when George first enrolled at the school, she was pregnant with Prince Louis and unable to join her first born at school because she was suffering from severe morning sickness.
Back in May, Kensington Palace officially announced that Charlotte would join her brother at Thomas's Battersea—just a few miles from the palace!—come the fall.
"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," the school's headmaster, Simon O'Malley, said at the time. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
The pricey private school, which boasts nearly 600 students aged 4 to 13, features a wide range of classes in its curriculum, from math and science to art, ballet, drama and French.
Best of luck to Charlotte and George this year!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?