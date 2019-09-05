Roxy Jacenko’s New Reality Show Promises Brutal Honesty and Nose Hair Grooming

Roxy Jacenko is letting it all hang out on her new reality show.

Teasers for the Sydney PR maven's Ten Pilot Week series, I Am…Roxy, show a glimpse inside her daily life as a mum, businesswoman, and wife, and the footage is, well, hairy.

"You've got a hair coming out of your nose. You really need to attend to it," the 39-year-old tells husband Oliver Curtis in one clip, before plucking it out with her bare hand while driving. "It's disgusting. Like, how old are you with hairs out of your nose?"

In another teaser, the mum to 8-year-old Pixie and 5-year-old Hunter can be seen having a serious discussion with her staff at her Sweaty Betty public relations company in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

"Before Christmas, I let go three staff that I don't feel were delivering," she told the cameras. "I'm not in business to make friends." Ouch.