The Bachelor Australia's Sogand Reveals What You Didn't See During Her Clash With Abbie

It's no secret: Sogand Mohtat and Abbie Chatfield didn't always get along on The Bachelor Australia.

Sogand, who was eliminated on Wednesday night, criticised Abbie for putting on an act and only telling Matt Agnew what he wanted to hear.

But the civil engineer told E! News that she didn't constantly clash with Abbie in The Bachelor mansion, despite what viewers might have seen.

"It definitely seemed that way on TV. We had so many hours of filming and only so much of it makes it on the air. But we definitely had some good times," Sogand said. "If we had an issue, we talked it out, and the next day would be fine and we'd just hang out in the house. We'd just be civil and there'd be no bitchiness. But little comments here and there made it to air and made it seem like we were really having a go at each other, which wasn't the case."