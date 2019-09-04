The Haunting of Bly Manor Has a Cast That Haunting of Hill House Fans Are Going to Love

Prepare to be haunted once again.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-ups season to the incredibly creepy Haunting of Hill House that debuted on Netflix last October, has now got a full cast, and creator Mike Flanagan has been sharing the details on Twitter.

So far, the new cast features a whole bunch of familiar faces to fans of the first season, alongside several faces that are new to the franchise, with almost no details about who or what everyone is playing. Obviously we don't want all the details, but some bread crumbs would be nice, ya know.