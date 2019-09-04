Dwayne Johnson Departs Honeymoon Early to Lend Kevin Hart Support After Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson is stepping in for his injured pal Kevin Hart following his car accident over the weekend.

The actor and comedian was involved in a car crash on Malibu's Mulholland Highway early Sunday morning, suffering back injuries. Following the crash, Hart underwent surgery and is said to be "doing fine." But, as Hart recovers, he'll be unable to attend his scheduled appearance on the premiere episode of Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. After hearing about his friend's injury, Johnson made the decision to return from his honeymoon early to appear on the talk show in Hart's place.

Johnson, who recently tied the knot with longtime love Lauren Hashian, had been in Kauai before flying back to Los Angeles for Clarkson's show.

"When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in," Johnson tweeted Wednesday. "I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends."

"Tune in this Monday! We had the best time!" Johnson continued, adding the hashtags #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy.

Johnson, who co-stars with Hart in Jumanji, also shared a clip from his upcoming appearance on Clarkson's show. Take a look at the preview above to see Clarkson talk about Johnson and how he "stepped the heck up" for his injured pal!

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Monday, Sept. 9.

