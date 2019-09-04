Spencer Pratt Claims Kaitlynn Carter "Had a Thing" With Miley Cyrus Before Brody Jenner Split

Seems like Spencer Pratt is picking up a suspicious energy from his crystals.

The pot-stirring reality star is calling out his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carterand questioning the timeline of her relationship with Miley Cyrus. On the latest episode of the MTV reality show, Kaitlynn seemed upset over rumors that she and now ex Brody Jenner were in an open relationship, a claim she continually denies. But Spencer isn't so sure about that.

"It's tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley," he told Cosmopolitan. "She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming—maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally."

"No one's judging you for whatever it is you and Brody do when he's not sleeping in his car," continued the 36-year-old. "We just don't want people to lie about their lives. Maybe you shouldn't have gone on television. It's called a reality show, hon. And the reality is that Brody's been talking about your sex life on his podcast for years."