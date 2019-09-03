Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Gianna Santos Are Engaged

This Is the End of Jonah Hill's life as a single man, because he is engaged to Gianna Santos.

A rep for the star confirms that the Mid90s director is engaged to his girlfriend of one-year.

While their wedding will make Gianna a legal member of the Feldstein family, it looks like she has already been warmly welcomed into the clan with open arms. On his mom Sharon Feldstein's Instagram, Santos has been included in various family photos taken at celebrations for Passover, Hanukkah and Thanksgiving.

Perhaps this holiday season, Jonah and Gianna will take the reins as hosts of the family dinners. On Tuesday morning, E! News reported that the Maniac actor recently purchased a $6.77 million house in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Calif. Their future marital home has 4-beds and 4.5-baths, including a private guest house that boasts a sauna and fireplace. Luckily for Gianna and Jonah, the home also features a large pool and outdoor entertainment space for when they want to kick back and relax after a long day at work.