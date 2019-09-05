It Chapter Two: Comparing the Adult vs. Kid Stars

It's back...with the same characters just played by a completely different ensemble of actors.

It Chapter Two, the highly anticipated follow up to the 2017 horror hit remake, hits theaters on Thursday, Sept. 6, with Bill Skarsgaard back in action as Pennywise, once again making people question their weird attraction to a scary AF clown.

But this time around, Pennywise won't be terrorizing a group of young friends dubbed the Losers' Club; It will be going after the group 27 years later after they all return to Derry, each with their own trauma stemming from their first deadly encounter with the Dancing Clown.

As soon as Chapter One, fans immediately began dream-casting the adult versions of the characters created by Stephen King, with the young stars even offering up their ideal picks to take over their roles. And some of them even got their wish, like Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.