Why Jessica Simpson Is Flattered By an Internet Troll Calling Out Her ''Nip Slip''

It looks like some Instagram users need a refresher on the female anatomy!

Jessica Simpson learned this firsthand when an Instagram user commented, "#thefappening #nipslip," under a photo of the designer and her baby, Birdie Mae. But this clearly wasn't the case for one obvious reason. "I think it's flattering that you think my nipple is that high up," Jessica joked.

While the mom is pretty open about the human bodies natural moments, she isn't that open. Sure, she'll share pics of the bags upon bags of breast milk she produces or how she broke her toilet, but Jessica will likely keep the more, err, intimate pictures to herself.

Fans are more likely to find photos of her kids and their big achievements, like her son learning how to surf in Maui.