British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019: See the Red Carpet Fashion

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Lights, camera... fashion!

The 2019 British GQ Men of the Year Awards are here, which means celebrities from all industries are showing up and showing out for the special occasion. In fact, the man of the hour and the publication's October issue cover star, David Beckham, didn't disappoint on the red carpet. While he went the timeless route with a black and white tuxedo, he seemingly coordinated with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The power couple decided to steal the spotlight by gracing the red carpet in pantsuits and it was a real "you are the yin to my yang" moment. Instead of wearing an identical black and white suit, the 45-year-old fashion designer opted for a white hot ensemble. She wore a slightly over-sized blazer and slacks that looked uber-chic with her black heels and effortless ponytail.

Of course, this marked a special night for the pair and Victoria couldn't help but gush over her husband.

"So proud of @davidbeckham's #GQ cover, celebrating his 20 year journey at the #GQAwards tonight," she captioned her Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with David and their 20-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham. "Xxxx Kisses."

Along with the Beckham family, celebs like Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Richard Maddenand Sam Smith brought the dapper, daring fashion to the awards ceremony. To see what your favorite stars wore on the red carpet, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Rita Ora, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Rita Ora

A new take on a little black dress! The "Ritual" singer brings daring fashion to the star-studded event with her risqué bustier and skirt, which features sexy lace and sheer material. Her fishnets and black pumps tie the lewk together.

Nicole Kidman, 2019 British GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Nicole Kidman

Mellow yellow! Lighting up the red carpet with her vibrant yellow floral dress, the Big Little Lies actress pulls out all the stops.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham

The power couple proves why they reign supreme in the fashion department. Victoria looks white hot, hot, hot in her chic pantsuit while her husband is the definition of a dapper man.

Taron Egerton, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Taron Egerton

The Rocketman actor goes for a classic look as he dons a black and white suit.

Winnie Harlow, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Winnie Harlow

The model is wearing her heart on her sleeve! Harlow stuns in a black-fitted pantsuit that she accessorizes with eye-catching belts, a heart-shaped brooch and glitzy heels.

Richard Madden, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Richard Madden

Is it getting hot in here? The Rocketman actor exudes old Hollywood glamour with his velvet blazer and bow-tie.

David Beckham, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

David Beckham

Looking dapper as ever, the man of the hour (and cover star of British GQ's October issue!) struts his stuff on the red carpet.

Elle Fanning, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress goes bold and bright for the star-studded event. From her peek-a-boo corset bodice to the over-the-top flowers, she's turning heads and looking good while doing it.

Kylie Minogue, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Kylie Minogue

Royal blues! The legendary singer dazzles at British GQ's Men of the Year awards

Sam Smith, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sam Smith

The 27-year-old Grammy winner adds a pop of personality to his black suit with his lace button-down and flashy boots.

Adwoa Aboah, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Adwoa Aboah

Green with envy! The supermodel graces the red carpet with this mesmerizing emerald gown, which features sequins galore. The asymmetrical strap and cut-out design in the back take the ensemble to new heights.

Victoria Beckham, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Victoria Beckham

The 45-year-old fashion designer is a vision in white! "So proud of @davidbeckham's #GQ cover, celebrating his 20 year journey at the #GQAwards tonight. Xxxx Kisses," she captions on Instagram

 

James Middleton, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

James Middleton

The British businessman makes hearts swoon everywhere with his date: his adorable dog, who is dressed perfectly for the special occasion.

Leomie Anderson, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Leomie Anderson

Making a statement! The 26-year-old model and fashion designer brings fun and fearless fashion to the star-studded event with her blue floral gown that she perfectly accessorized with a matching glove.

Eric Underwood, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Eric Underwood

The American-British ballet dancer goes for a classic suit but with a twist.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

Those family genes! The fashion designer and 20-year-old son pose for photos with British GQ cover star.

Arizona Muse, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Arizona Muse

The fashion model skips the typical gown and opts for a killer suit instead. From her lace sleeves to her white hot pumps and shimmery black suit, she's making the red carpet her runway.

Maya Jama, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Maya Jama

The television and radio host brings the glitz and the glam to the red carpet with this bedazzled ensemble.

Michael Sheen, 2019 GQ Men /of The Year Awards

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Michael Sheen

The Good Omens actor is all smiles British GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Ella Eyre, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Ella Eyre

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter keeps things classy and chic with her black cocktail dress and strappy heel sandals.

Now if you'll excuse us, we'll be taking style notes and fawning over these designs.

