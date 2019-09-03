Watch Cardi B Get a Lap Dance From Constance Wu in the New Hustlers Trailer

Constance Wuis taking center stage.

Last week, we were gifted with a sneak peek at the upcoming movie Hustlers, which follows a group of strip club employees who, well, hustle their high-profile clients. In the video, Jennifer Lopez's Ramona was teaching Constance's Destiny a few moves on the pole.

And now, she's ready to show what she's learned. In the film's last trailer before its September 13th release date, Constance gives Cardi B's Diamond a lap dance. "We're gonna help her learn how to do a real dance," J.Lo says before Constance climbs on top.

Later on in the nearly one minute clip, we get a better sense of Destiny's MO. "I don't want to be dependent on anybody," she says. "I just want to be able to take of my grandma, maybe go shopping every once in a while."

Of course, along the way, she'll manipulate rich, Wall Street men and swindle them out of some cash. "You want them drunk enough to get their credit card," instructs J.Lo. "But sober enough to sign the check."