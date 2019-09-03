Watch Cardi B Get a Lap Dance From Constance Wu in the New Hustlers Trailer

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 10:13 AM
Constance Wuis taking center stage.
Last week, we were gifted with a sneak peek at the upcoming movie Hustlers, which follows a group of strip club employees who, well, hustle their high-profile clients. In the video, Jennifer Lopez's Ramona was teaching Constance's Destiny a few moves on the pole.
And now, she's ready to show what she's learned. In the film's last trailer before its September 13th release date, Constance gives Cardi B's Diamond a lap dance. "We're gonna help her learn how to do a real dance," J.Lo says before Constance climbs on top.
Later on in the nearly one minute clip, we get a better sense of Destiny's MO. "I don't want to be dependent on anybody," she says. "I just want to be able to take of my grandma, maybe go shopping every once in a while."
Of course, along the way, she'll manipulate rich, Wall Street men and swindle them out of some cash. "You want them drunk enough to get their credit card," instructs J.Lo. "But sober enough to sign the check."
Constance was eager to take on the role of an exotic dancer, going so far as putting herself on tape for the films' writer-director Lorene Scafaria.
"Destiny has moments where she's really funny, and moments when she's really sad," she explained to the Los Angeles Times. "Moments where she's irresponsible, moments where she's the only one who is responsible. That complexity is what I seek in any role, and this script really afforded her that journey."
Joining her, Cardi and Jennifer on this epic adventure? Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo, of course. As Jennifer so wisely puts it in the trailer, "Are you in?" And, honestly, how could we say no to that!
Before Hustlers lands in theaters on September 13, watch the trailer above!
