Kaia Gerber Doesn't Need a Boyfriend When She Has, Um, Backgammon

It's an extra special birthday for Kaia Gerber.

The supermodel, who turns 18 today, was just revealed as the cover star for British Vogue's October issue. The edition, which Gerber calls the "best birthday present," has landed just as New York Fashion Week is about to kick off, which means it will be a very busy time for the rising star. So, when it comes to her love life, she just doesn't have the energy for it right now.

"When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't," Gerber tells the outlet with a laugh. "But I'm not losing hope in all love forever."

She adds, "I have backgammon at my house, and that's all a girl needs. When I'm home, I'm living the life of a 70 year old woman."