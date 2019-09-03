Tom Holland Felt Totally Inspired After DM'ing This Celebrity

It's been just a few years since Tom Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his life has already changed dramatically.

Not only has he played Spider-Man in five superhero films, but he's also formed friendships with quite a few A-listers. His celebrity pals include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Chris Evans.

"I've been so lucky that I've had friends like Zendaya. friends like RDJ, friends like Hemsworth," he tells GQ Style for its Fall/Winter issue. "Now a friend like Jake Gyllenhaal, where I can really kind of confide in them, 'cause they've been through it before. But I think the best piece of advice I got or saw was how you're working with actors who are at the top of the game. Like, it doesn't get much higher than where they're at, but they're also professional and so nice and so humble. So, it was a nice eye-opener for me that, like, you can work in this industry and be at that level and not be a dick. You know? 'Cause you hear all the horror stories."