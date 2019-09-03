Supergirl Stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Married

This Hollywood pair is officially off the market.

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are married! The celebrity couple tied the knot on Sunday, E! News can exclusively confirm. Making the pair's big day even more special? They were joined by guests including their CW family including Kevin Smith, Odette Annable and Paul Wesley.

The duo exchanged vows at a private estate in Ojai, California. "It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet," a source tells E! News, noting the ceremony took place beside a pool. "The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended."

The reception that followed was held in an adjacent grove of trees, where long tables were set up for all the guests. "There were lots of glowing candles and lights strung above," adds the insider. "The food was served family style and everyone passed the dishes back and forth."

"It looked like an elegant outdoor dinner party," continues the source. "There was a lot of laughter and happiness."