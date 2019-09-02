Rove McManus Speaks Out After Saturday Night Rove Cancelled By Ten

Rove McManus just got his Saturday nights back.

Ten has cancelled the host's variety show Saturday Night Rove after just two episodes following poor ratings and disappointing audience feedback.

McManus told TV Tonight that low ratings (episode 1 drew 244,000 metro viewers, which dropped to 138,000 for episode 2) was behind the decision to end the show.

"It was clear looking at the numbers that the audience we hoped would find a freewheeling live show on a Saturday night just weren't there. We spoke with 10 today and we both called it," the 45-year-old host said.

"The opportunity to play live in front of Australia again was fun, no matter how brief, and I would like to thank my amazing co-stars, the behind the scenes team and everyone at 10 who got behind Saturday Night Rove."