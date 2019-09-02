Wyatt Russell Marries His Longtime Love Meredith Hagner

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 2, 2019 11:35 AM

Meredith Hagner, Wyatt Russell

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wyatt Russell is off the market, y'all!

The 33-year-old actor and son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell married his longtime love Meredith Hagner over the weekend, People reports.

According to the publication, the newlyweds said their "I Do's" at Hawn's house in Aspen, Colorado with their close friends and family members in attendance, including Wyatt's parents and siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

For the couple, Colorado marks a special place in their heart, as that's where they got engaged back in 2018. "The love of my dang life proposed to me," Meredith shared on Instagram last December, just after the Christmas holiday. "He is the best guy in the world."

She continued, "It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

Like Goldie and Kurt's love story, Wyatt feel head-over-heels for the 32-year-old actress on the set of their 2016 film, Folk Hero & Funny Guy.

Russell's famous parents met on a set of several movies, including the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and began dating while filming Swing Shift in 1983.

The news of the pair's engagement came a few months after the two reportedly bought a $1.7 million house together in Los Angeles. And now they're ready to begin their next chapter.

Congrats to the couple on their wedding!

