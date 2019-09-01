Miles Teller Marries Longtime Girlfriend Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller is a married man.

The actor of Whiplash and Spectacular Now fame tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, over the weekend in Hawaii, E! News can confirm.

While they've been dating since May 2013, the bride and groom's road to the aisle officially began in August 2017 when the star proposed to Sperry after a morning sunrise safari in Africa, topped off with a love note and rose. "She watches The Bachelorette and stuff...she felt like she had won because she had a final rose," he told Jimmy Fallon back in October 2017.

"It was a beautiful and intimate proposal," a source shared with E! News at the time. "They couldn't have asked for a more beautiful African setting!"

Considering the two have been together through Teller's rise to fame, the actor previously explained how they've managed their romance with his Hollywood career.