The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love and Lee Elliott Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Diamond Ring

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 6:47 PM
All you need is love!
The Bachelorette Australia's Georgia Love announced her engagement to her boyfriend of three years, Lee Elliott, via Instagram on Sunday.
"If you're not busy for the next 50 or 60 years..." #YES!!" the newsreader shared along with a loved-up shot with Elliott that showed off her ring.
Elliott posted a happy snap from the Hawkesbury River with the caption, "I liked it so I put a ring on it," and the hashtag "#feyonce".
Bachelor Nation was quick to share their congratulations to the couple, who met and fell in love on season 2 of The Bachelorette in 2016.
"THIS PLEASES ME GREATLY!" The Bachelor Australia host Osher Günsberg wrote, while former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen shared, "Naw, congrats guys!! So happy for the both of you."
OG Bachelor Tim Robards added, "Yeah yeah guys!!!! Woohoo!"
Elliott proposed with a sparkler from private jeweller Saphira Diamonds.
"Lee worked with us to help design Georgia's perfect engagement ring," the jeweller shared on Instagram, revealing the tradesman proposed with a round solitaire above a micropavé band.
In June 2018, Love told E! News that she and Elliott never felt pressured to get engaged before it felt right.
"We're so happy together and we're really strong and supportive, but we've never felt like we should rush anything," she said.
The pair isn't the only Bachelor couple to share happy news recently.
Matthew 'Matty J' Johnson (who appeared on Love's season of The Bachelorette) and Laura Byrne announced their engagement in April and welcomed a baby girl named Marlie-Mae in June.
In July, season 3's Sam and Snezana Wood welcomed their second child together, Charlie, joining their daughter Willow and teenager Eve (from Snezana's previous relationship).
