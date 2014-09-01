The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love and Lee Elliott Are Engaged: All the Details on Her Diamond Ring

All you need is love!

The Bachelorette Australia's Georgia Love announced her engagement to her boyfriend of three years, Lee Elliott, via Instagram on Sunday.

"If you're not busy for the next 50 or 60 years..." #YES!!" the newsreader shared along with a loved-up shot with Elliott that showed off her ring.

Elliott posted a happy snap from the Hawkesbury River with the caption, "I liked it so I put a ring on it," and the hashtag "#feyonce".

Bachelor Nation was quick to share their congratulations to the couple, who met and fell in love on season 2 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

"THIS PLEASES ME GREATLY!" The Bachelor Australia host Osher Günsberg wrote, while former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen shared, "Naw, congrats guys!! So happy for the both of you."

OG Bachelor Tim Robards added, "Yeah yeah guys!!!! Woohoo!"