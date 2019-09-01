Nicki Minaj Feels ''Unconditionally Loved'' by Kenneth Petty After Opening Up About Past ''Toxic'' Relationships

The Queen has spoken.

Nicki Minaj is opening up about love and getting real about her past relationships, which she shares weren't always the healthiest.

"When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth," the 36-year-old star began her series of tweets on Sunday afternoon. "We've all been there. I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior..."

For the Queen rapper, she explained that she thought "love had to hurt" when she was in a relationship.

"I rlly used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else," she said online. "We are merely human. It's not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid."