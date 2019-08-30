Check Out Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' $3.5 Million L.A. Oasis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are heading out west.

The celebrity couple, who typically call New York City home, have purchased a chic new home in Los Angeles, Variety reports. The Spanish-style abode went for $150,000 above asking price at $3.5 million, and it's easy to see why.

Situated in the heart of L.A.'s Silver Lake neighborhood, Olivia, 35, and Jason's, 43, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom pad offers an elegantly designed, 2,800-square-foot open floor plan, sweeping views of the nearby reservoir and tons of privacy. What more could you ask for?

Interior features include custom fixtures, cabinets and lighting throughout, in addition to vaulted ceilings and arched entryways and windows. The backyard is landscaped with cacti and olive trees, and includes a saltwater swimming pool.