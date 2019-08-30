Watch Jennifer Lopez Give Constance Wu a Pole Dancing Lesson in Hustlers

Listen up! Jennifer Lopez is about to teach us all a lesson in pole dancing.

The talented actress is showing off her strength in her upcoming movie, Hustlers. The film, which centers on a group of strip club employees who work together to hustle their high-profile clients, is set to hit theaters on Sept. 13. Before the movie debuts in theaters, we're getting a sneak peek with a new clip featuring Lopez and co-star Constance Wu. In the clip, we see Lopez's character Ramona teaching Destiny (Wu) some moves on the pole, from a front hook to an ankle hook to a knee hold.

Lopez recently opened up about filming the movie, and having to dance in a G-string.

"I was terrified. I felt exposed," the 50-year-old star told Variety. "I was like, 'I've never done anything like this. I'm going to be up there in f--king dental floss. What is this? Who is this person?'"