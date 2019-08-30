The MixtapE! Presents Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert and More New Music Musts

Labor Day weekend is finally upon us.

And while that means summer is truly, officially coming to a close (although, if someone could let the temps in Los Angeles know that, we'd really appreciate it), it also means that we have one last three-day weekend to send the season out in style. Whether you're planning to celebrate with a pool party, a BBQ, a beach day, or, in the case of our friends on the southern East Coast, just trying to stay safe as Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, you're going to need an updated playlist to get you through. And that's where we come in.

Welcome to week three of The MixtapE!

Every Friday, all our favorite artists deliver their latest offerings all at once, making for quite an embarrassment of riches for music lovers. But who has the time to give it all a listen and separate the wheat from the chaff? We do, of course. What follows are our picks for this week's best of the best. You can thank us later.

