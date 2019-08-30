Um, Euphoria Co-Stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Are Vacationing in Greece Together

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi appear to be enjoying a vacation together.

The Euphoria co-stars have fans in a frenzy after being spotted on a trip to Greece. Multiple photos, showing the celeb duo overseas together, have emerged on social media, just weeks after their hit HBO show aired its first season finale. In one Instagram picture, posted on Friday, Zendaya, 22, and Jacob, 22, can be seen walking together while visiting the Acropolis of Athens.

While these sightings may have fans raising their eyebrows, the co-stars don't appear to be on the trip by themselves. Zendaya posted a video of stylist Law Roach dancing on Friday, while social media photos show that the Disney alum's pal Darnell Appling is also on the Greece getaway.

As fans of Euphoria will know, Zendaya and Jacob's characters do not get along, to say the least, with Rue (Zendaya) and Nate (Jacob) getting into a tense encounter at the end of the show's first season.