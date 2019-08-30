Christina Anstead Reveals Why She's Having Her Baby Via C-Section

Christina Anstead has one more week to go until she meets her new little one. 

The Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast reality star is currently pregnant with her third child and first little one with her new husband, television presenter Ant Anstead. Back in March, the expectant star announced her pregnancy and now the couple are a week away from welcoming their baby boy

Taking to social media on Friday, Christina shared why she's opting for a scheduled C-section this time around. 

"Well.... Here we go @ant_anstead ... our world is about to get rocked - in all the best ways of course," she wrote in a caption for a baby bump selfie snapped in her bathroom. "One week until my scheduled c-section. I chose to do this because I had an emergency c-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally. I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again." Anstead is mom to son Brayden and daughter Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two children from a previous marriage. 

She elaborated, "Bray was 8lbs 13oz - after pushing for hours and hours - he was just stuck and his heart rate was dropping. Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we've decided to take."

As the countdown to baby comes to a close, Christina is ready to go. 

"The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable," she described. "I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown."

See you soon, little guy!

