Katie Couric Remembering Princess Diana's Funeral Will Break Your Heart

As the 22nd anniversary of Princess Diana's untimely death approaches, many can still remember where they were on that universally heartbreaking day.

While the world awaited news of the late Princess of Wales' fate after suffering a car crash, journalist Katie Couric was "glued to the TV." As she recalled in an essay penned for InStyle, her late husband Jay Monahan was in the midst of his battle with colon cancer when Diana tragically died on August 31, 1997. Less than a week later, Couric was in London, a city in mourning as she described, to cover the funeral for NBC.

"Although I was reporting on what was going on, I too was mourning Princess Diana. And at the same time, I kept imagining what would happen if my husband died from the cancer that had taken over our lives," Couric wrote in the essay. "The young princes [Prince William and Prince Harry] made me think of our own young daughters and what losing a parent might mean for them. At one point, the producers had to take the cameras off me, because I was so choked up and tears started to stream down my face."