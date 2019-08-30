Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Ditch Pants for Oversized Blazers

The J Sisters are serving looks—and coordinating ones at that.

As the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour makes its way through the United States, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra popped up in the Big Apple on Thursday night for another endeavor of Nick Jonas.

Following the brothers' show at legendary venue Madison Square Garden on Thursday, the famous wives were spotted heading to the Nick and John Varvatos' launch party for their new tequila, Villa One.

Whether planned or pure coincidence, the two actresses ended up somewhat coordinating for the event as the women sported oversized blazers for the occasion—Turner in a gray plaid version and Chopra in a double-breasted white dress design.