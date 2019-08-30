Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Ditch Pants for Oversized Blazers

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 6:19 AM

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

The J Sisters are serving looks—and coordinating ones at that. 

As the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour makes its way through the United States, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra popped up in the Big Apple on Thursday night for another endeavor of Nick Jonas

Following the brothers' show at legendary venue Madison Square Garden on Thursday, the famous wives were spotted heading to the Nick and John Varvatos' launch party for their new tequila, Villa One.

Whether planned or pure coincidence, the two actresses ended up somewhat coordinating for the event as the women sported oversized blazers for the occasion—Turner in a gray plaid version and Chopra in a double-breasted white dress design. 

Joe Jonas Gets an Onstage Kiss From Sophie Turner

Nick had his family's support at the party as both his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, also attended. 

While making a speech to party guests, the co-host acknowledged his loved ones by giving a shoutout to his siblings and "my wife" for being there and pointing to them in the crowd. 

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images

It seems the whole family was on a similar fashion wavelength on Thursday night because the guys also stepped out in layered looks featuring button down jackets or shirts. 

Needless to say, it appeared to be a successful—and stylish—family night out. 

