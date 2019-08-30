The Bachelor Australia’s Nichole Spotted Kissing Married at First Sight’s Billy

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Fri., Aug. 30, 2019 12:12 AM
Move over Matt Agnew.
The Bachelor Australia's Nichole Wood, who was booted from the mansion on Thursday night, has been linked to another reality TV alum.
Photographs published by Yahoo Lifestyle show the 25-year-old kissing Married at First Sight's Billy Vincent after a Gold Coast dinner date last week.
Nichole told the outlet that it was still very early days with Billy, who she met through Instagram.
"That was our first date and it obviously went really well," the cafe manager said. "He's been asking me out on a date for a month or so now. It's been a timing thing."
On Married at First Sight, Billy was (poorly) matched with Susie Bradley, who is now dating controversial Rugby League player Todd Carney.
Speaking to E! News following her elimination, Nichole said she was still looking for love after her Bachelor experience.
"I'm single and ready to mingle—and ready to date," she said. "So yeah, boys come at me."
Nichole is no stranger to spending time with former reality TV contestants. Her best friend, Shelby Mills, appeared on Love Island Australia in 2018.
"I've met a few people through her. So I made a few friends from the reality TV world before going on myself," Nicole told E! News. "Shelby had the best time and she always said [reality TV is] an experience she'd never take back and she's so thankful for it. She was excited for me to do it as well and for us to be able to connect on that level of our friendship, where I could understand what she's been through."
Through Shelby, Nichole also became close friends with Bachelor in Paradise Australia's Jake Ellis and Megan Marx.
"They're beautiful people. I love them so much," she said. "They actually came to my [Bachelor] airing party and they've been there through it all with me."
And while she didn't win over astrophysicist Matt on The Bachelor, Nichole thinks there are four strong contenders who could receive the final rose.
"I'm pretty torn between Elly, Helena and Chelsie," she said. "But Abbie is starting to show a lot of potential as well. So probably between those four girls."
The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.
