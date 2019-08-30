The Bachelor Australia’s Nichole Spotted Kissing Married at First Sight’s Billy

Move over Matt Agnew.

The Bachelor Australia's Nichole Wood, who was booted from the mansion on Thursday night, has been linked to another reality TV alum.

Photographs published by Yahoo Lifestyle show the 25-year-old kissing Married at First Sight's Billy Vincent after a Gold Coast dinner date last week.

Nichole told the outlet that it was still very early days with Billy, who she met through Instagram.

"That was our first date and it obviously went really well," the cafe manager said. "He's been asking me out on a date for a month or so now. It's been a timing thing."

On Married at First Sight, Billy was (poorly) matched with Susie Bradley, who is now dating controversial Rugby League player Todd Carney.