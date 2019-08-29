The Bachelor Australia’s Mary Reveals Why Matt Won’t End Up With Abbie

While Mary didn't score a single date with Matt, she captured his attention on Wednesday night after informing him that Rachael Arahill had given her number to a Bachelor crew member.

Mary told E! News that producers encouraged her to reveal Rachael's ‘Plan B' to Matt.

"[They asked] if I was going tell him, and said he deserved to know," she explained. "I was like, well, if you're not interested, why are you still hanging around just for the fun of it? I was like, well, he does deserve to know. If it was me, I would like someone to tell me too."

Now that Mary has put The Bachelor drama behind and returned to the real world, she's still looking to find the one. First step: internet dating.

"I just uploaded my photo on some dating apps, girl," she laughed. "I'm trying to get a date!"

The Bachelor Australia airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.