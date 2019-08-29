Ana de Armas Looks Eerily Similar to Marilyn Monroe in This Photo

Ana de Armas is literally the spitting image of the late Marilyn Monroe.

The Spanish actress is set to play the blonde bombshell in the new Netflix biopic Blonde. Admittedly, this casting decision was put into question considering Ana is a brunette, but, clearly, there's nothing a good box of dye can't fix. Plus, Marilyn herself wasn't even a natural blonde!

In new photos of the actress on the Blonde set, the star stepped out in a full Marilyn ensemble, complete with hair and makeup, and people were honestly shocked by the similarities. It was like the late actress was brought back to life! The hair and makeup department nailed every aspect of Monroe's look, from the red lipstick to the perfectly coiffed hair. It helps that the 31-year-old exuded the sensuality and appeal of the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

And kudos also go to the costume department for finding the perfect little black dress and a string of pearls.