Farrah Abraham (and Her Wardrobe Malfunction) Attends 2019 Venice Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Farrah Abraham, 2019 Venice Film Festival, Wardrobe Malfunction

Venturelli Daniele/WireImage

What event can bring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler and Farrah Abraham together? The 2019 Venice Film Festival, of course.

While pop culture fans were expecting to see supermodels and A-list actors in Italy this week, one red carpet brought out an unexpected guest.

On Thursday night, Farrah attended the Ad Astra screening at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

Yes, the former Teen Mom OG star apparently secured an invite to the premiere of a movie starring Brad and Liv. And while posing for photographers, the former reality star experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

For those wondering what brings her to Italy for the film festival, we'll let Farrah explain in her latest Instagram post.

Photos

2019 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

"I want to say this vlog of #venicefilmfestival on my YouTube channel is going to be epic!" she teased online while enjoying a gondola ride with her daughter. "@sophialabraham is having the time of her life- thanks to @palazzinagrassi so chic."

Farrah added, "Quick run down of first movie at #venicefilmfestival off to the next! My sicilian / Italian in me loves this romantical city! Love you Venice & Lido  #Italy #Venice #venicefilmfestival."

While we're not quite sure where we will see the former MTV star next, Farrah continues to document her trip on Instagram.

In just a few short days, she has already had the chance to visit the New Murano Gallery, enjoy lobster and prawns before boat rides and more.

According to our calendars, the festival runs through September 7. But then again, New York Fashion Week kicks off September 6.

And if past years are any indication, Farrah enjoys having a front-row seat to all the action. It's going to be a busy month!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Venice Film Festival , Farrah Abraham , Red Carpet , , Celebrities , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.