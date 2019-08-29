Kelly Ripa's Throwback Photo of Son Joaquin Starting School Is a Total Mood

Instagram
Back-to-school season is officially here!
Kelly Ripa celebrated the special time of year by posting a throwback photo of her son, Joaquin Consuelos, on Instagram. The sweet snapshot was taken in 2006—back when he was just a toddler. In fact, Ripa claimed the sweet picture was taken on "his first day of school ever."
In addition to sporting some adorable blond locks, the little man wore a picture-perfect outfit for class. He donned a colorful shirt, dark jacket and bright blue backpack. Still, he didn't look particularly excited to start school.
"Can't say he looked thrilled about it," Ripa wrote in part of the caption.
Time certainly does fly because Ripa's son is now 16 years old.
This wasn't the only back-to-school photo Ripa shared this week. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star also shared a picture of herself kissing her daughter, Lola Consuelos, goodbye as she headed off to college.
"The nest is getting roomy.........," Ripa captioned the image.
Her hubby, Mark Consuelos, also shared a picture of the sweet sendoff.
"2 down... 1 to go...," the Riverdale star captioned the photo.
The proud parents also have a son named Michael Consuelos, who is 22. To see the family's sweetest photos over the years, check out the gallery.
All Grown Up
From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly Ripa shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown.
School's Out
"The Graduate #2019," Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment.
Star-Studded Walk
When Kelly Ripa received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend.
Milestone Moments
When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate.
Selfie Time
When you're family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too.
Joy to the World
Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception.
Family Fun Day
Back in 2003, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.
Red Carpet Pros
Back in 2001, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Snow Day
Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time.
Good luck at school this year, everyone!
