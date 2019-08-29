Kelly Ripa's Throwback Photo of Son Joaquin Starting School Is a Total Mood

Back-to-school season is officially here!

Kelly Ripa celebrated the special time of year by posting a throwback photo of her son, Joaquin Consuelos, on Instagram. The sweet snapshot was taken in 2006—back when he was just a toddler. In fact, Ripa claimed the sweet picture was taken on "his first day of school ever."

In addition to sporting some adorable blond locks, the little man wore a picture-perfect outfit for class. He donned a colorful shirt, dark jacket and bright blue backpack. Still, he didn't look particularly excited to start school.

"Can't say he looked thrilled about it," Ripa wrote in part of the caption.

Time certainly does fly because Ripa's son is now 16 years old.

This wasn't the only back-to-school photo Ripa shared this week. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star also shared a picture of herself kissing her daughter, Lola Consuelos, goodbye as she headed off to college.