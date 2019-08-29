MythBusters Star Jessi Combs' Family Breaks Silence After "Horrific" Death

Jessi Combs' family is honoring her legacy after her sudden death.

The professional racer and TV personality, who was the host of MythBusters from 2009-2010, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, following a fatal crash. Jessi, who was known as the "fastest woman on four wheels," was pursuing a land speed record before her untimely passing, according to her family's statement.

"It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon," the family's statement reads (via Jalopnik). "The details of the crash have not been released at this time."

"Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams. Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world," the statement continues. "People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion. Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them."