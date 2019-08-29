MythBusters Star Jessi Combs' Family Breaks Silence After "Horrific" Death

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 9:48 AM
Jessi Combs' family is honoring her legacy after her sudden death.
The professional racer and TV personality, who was the host of MythBusters from 2009-2010, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, following a fatal crash. Jessi, who was known as the "fastest woman on four wheels," was pursuing a land speed record before her untimely passing, according to her family's statement.
"It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon," the family's statement reads (via Jalopnik). "The details of the crash have not been released at this time."
"Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams. Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world," the statement continues. "People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion. Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them."
Jessi's family says that her "most notable dream" was to become the "fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012."
"Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history," the statement reads. "Surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her passing, Jessi lived fearlessly and her legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched."
In addition to MythBusters, Jessi is known for her hosting work on TV series All Girls Garage, Overhaulin', Extreme 4x4 and Autoblog's The List.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
She is survived by her mother Nina Darrington, father Jamie (Sandy) Combs, as well as family members Kelly Combs, Danielle Theis, Austin Darrington, Kayla Green, Kyrie Darrington, Natasha Darrington, Rebekah Hall, Arielle Hall. Jessi is also survived by her "love" Terry Madden and his son Dalton.
Terry took to Instagram to honor Jessi after her passing, writing, "So I don't know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"
According to the family's statement, a celebration of life is being planned in Jessi's honor and a foundation is being created to "continue her efforts to empower women and young girls to follow their dreams."
Our thoughts are with Jessi's loved ones during this heartbreaking time.
