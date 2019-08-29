Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" 2019 Schedule Is Full of Scream and Hocus Pocus

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 6:50 AM
Clear your October calendars, Freeform has set its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming block and you're going to want to stay in for most of the month.
Beginning on October 1—how else will there be 31 nights of Halloween-based programming?—this year's movies include Ghostbusters, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, a 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest special, Scream and The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" episodes. The 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest will tape at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and will celebrate the holiday's biggest pop culture moments and icons. More details to come.
There are some questionable movies slotted in here. What do Iron Man and Finding Nemo have to do with Halloween? Good movies, but Halloween related? Mrs. Doubtfire is always welcome on TVs, but, again, what makes it a Halloween movie? Robin Williams in costume?
Anyway, start planning.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Monster House
5:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monster's Inc.
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 2
11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless Freeform premiere
12:00 p.m. Monster House
2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Freeform premiere
4:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon Freeform premiere
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Friday, Oct. 4
11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins Freeform premiere
11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
9:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:10 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
1:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:00 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest Freeform premiere
9:00 p.m. Goosebumps Freeform premiere
11:30 p.m. Monster House
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. Monster House
11:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:00 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. Iron Man
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. Iron Man
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. Monster House
3:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
Friday, Oct. 11
11:00 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
2:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. Disney Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon!
6:00 p.m. Scream Freeform premiere
8:40 p.m. Scream 2 Freeform premiere
11:20 p.m. Scream 3 Freeform premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. Disney Pixar's Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
10:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. Matilda
5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. Matilda
1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Wednesday, Oct. 16
11:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 a.m. ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m. Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
5:15 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Friday, Oct. 18
11:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:00 p.m. National Treasure
3:00 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
4:15 p.m. Disney's Zootopia
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia
12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. Goosebumps
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m. Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m. Monster House
2:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Wednesday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 24
11:00 a.m. Matilda
1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana
3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 25
11:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
Saturday, Oct. 26
7:00 a.m. Monster House
9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
9:00 a.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Tuesday, Oct. 29
7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
2:40 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Wednesday, Oct. 30
7:30 a.m. Scooby Doo (2002)
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Thursday, Oct. 31 Hocus Pocus Marathon!
11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
