The Bachelor Australia's Rachael Exposes Show Secrets in Rogue Media Blitz

Now that Rachael Arahill is officially off The Bachelor Australia, she's not holding anything back.

Bachelor Matt Agnew unceremoniously asked the 23-year-old personal trainer to leave the mansion on Wednesday night after he learned she'd given her mobile number to a male crew member.

But taking to social media, Rachael claims the truth was a bit more complicated than that.

"Producers set me up," she said in an Instagram Live, appearing alongside fellow contestants Vakoo Kauapirura and Sogand Mohtat at their in-home Bachelor viewing party.