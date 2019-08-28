Kirsten Dunst Is Tired of Being Known as the ''Girl From Bring It On"

Kirsten Dunst is tired of feeling like the "girl from Bring It On."

Since the actress got her start in 1989, she's starred in various roles that are now seen as quintessential flicks for the average movie buff. Who could forget films like Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette and Drop Dead Gorgeous?

But, shockingly enough, the 37-year-old has only ever been nominated for three awards. That's right. Three! In 1996 she was up for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her emotional role as Claudia in Interview With a Vampire. Then, she had to wait 13 years before she would get another nod for her supporting role in FX's Fargo, but at least that time she was recognized at both the Golden Globes and the Emmys.

However, those nominations are for only two (!) of her roles, out of all of the impressive credits she has to her name, including Little Women. So who can blame the star for feeling a teensy bit frustrated by the lack of recognition?