Modern Family Celebrates Its Final Season With a Salute to the Characters

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 12:30 PM
It's the beginning of the end for Modern Family, and to celebrate, ABC is pulling out all the stops, including releasing some very modern art.
E! News has your first look at the season 11 character posters with each of your favorites, from Phil to Dylan and Luke to Lily, getting their time to shine in an artistic portrait with specific winks to their characters.
The new season, which is in production now, is the show's last. ABC made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.
"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement about the series and creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."
See the new art below.
ABC
Reid Ewing returns as Dylan.
ABC
Eric Stonestreet won two Emmys for playing Cam.
ABC
Ed O'Neill is back as Jay, alongside his trusty pooch.
Article continues below
ABC
Rico Rodriguez has played Manny since the show began.
ABC
Jeremy Maguire returns as Joe,
ABC
Sofia Vergara is back as Gloria.
Article continues below
ABC
Ty Burrell already has his first post-Modern Family series lined up: Fox's Duncanville.
ABC
Sarah Hyland, who is also at work on a new series for ABC, returns as Haley.
ABC
Nolan Gould returns as Luke.
Article continues below
ABC
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined the cast in 2011.
ABC
Jesse Tyler Ferguson suits up as Mitch for one final season.
ABC
Ariel Winter, who will also guest star on Law & Order: SVU season 21, returns as Alex.
Article continues below
ABC
Julie Bowen won two Emmys for playing Claire.
E! News spoke with Ty Burrell at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour and he opened up about working on the final season.
"The first ‘first last' was the table read and it was actually…fairly emotional, but I still feel like we won't really start feeling it until we get closer to the end," Burrell told press while promoting his new animated series Duncanville. "I think right now we're all just feeling so grateful for the time that we've had, for the 11 years that we've all been on such a special ride that it's not feeling like the end yet, when I think the end is going to be hard—be genuinely hard."
Modern Family season 11 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?