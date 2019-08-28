Brad Pitt, Sofia Richie and More Stars Attend 2019 Venice Film Festival

Greetings from the beautiful city of Italy!

While New York Fashion Week may only be a couple of weeks away, many Hollywood stars and supermodels are heading to the 2019 Venice Film Festival for a few fabulous days of fashion, parties and new movies.

One familiar face who is taking advantage of the sights and sounds of Italy is Sofia Richie. As seen on Instagram Stories, the model has been hanging out with Jasmine Sanders. And while the boat rides and afternoons in bikinis look pretty epic, there is work to be done.

On Wednesday afternoon, the pair was spotted walking the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the La Vérité (The Truth) screening.

"Happiest girl in the world!!" Jasmine previously wrote on Instagram Stories. "If you can't tell, Venice is one of my favorite places in the entire world. So excited to be here!"