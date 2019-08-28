CMA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards are finally here!

Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde revealed the first round of nominees on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. Morgan Wallen also celebrated the announcement by performing the hit "If I Know Me." Billboard then presented the remaining nominees along with Wallen and Midland later that morning.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home a trophy. Country Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. It's sure to be a star-studded event, too. Carrie Underwood will host the event along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. However, Brad Paisley, who served as co-host for the past 11 years, will not serve as an emcee. Still, it looks like he's just as excited for the ceremony.

"As a fan of all three of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch," he tweeted earlier this month.

To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.