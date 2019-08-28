Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" Landlord Didn't Even Know Who She Was at First

In her new hit "Cornelia Street," Taylor Swift sings about the beloved street in New York where she once rented an apartment. The tune appears to be a nod to the early days of her relationship with Joe Alwyn. As she looks back at those memories, the 10-time Grammy winner sings she'd "never walk Cornelia Street again" if the two were to ever split.

However, it looks like the man who rented out the Greenwich Village pad didn't even know who the artist was when she first showed interest in the apartment.

"I'm afraid to tell you this, but I will tell you this: I really didn't know her," David Aldea, a former Soho House executive, tells Vulture in an interview published Wednesday. "I'm just not a pop culture guy, and I even said to someone, 'I'm meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home.' Now, mind you, I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist. I just didn't match the name to the song. I know, it's silly."