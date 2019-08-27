The Challenge's Theo Campbell Is Blinded After Champagne Cork Accident

For British reality TV star Theo Campbell, it really is unfortunately all fun and games until someone loses an eye.

Campbell, who starred on Love Island in 2017 and will compete on the upcoming season MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, revealed he recently lost all sight in one of his eyes after it was split in half by a champagne bottle cork. Campbell took to Instagram with details of the dangerous accident, which took place in Ibiza and ended with him undergoing two separate surgeries.

"Thanks for all the messages and support I've got over the last couple days they're all very much appreciated!" he captioned a photo from inside the hospital alongside his girlfriend, past Love Island contestant and beauty influencer Kaz Crossley.

"I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half," Campbell explained, "who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me."